PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PZC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.17. 10,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,823. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $8.20.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.