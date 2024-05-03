Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Issues Earnings Results

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Curtiss-Wright updated its FY24 guidance to $10.10-$10.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 10.100-10.400 EPS.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,081. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $157.72 and a 12-month high of $268.48.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $638,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,714,302.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,512 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.