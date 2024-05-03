Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.650-3.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2 billion-$5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.4 billion. Sealed Air also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.600-0.700 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sealed Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised Sealed Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.91.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Sealed Air

Sealed Air Price Performance

NYSE SEE traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $35.23. 968,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.34. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 107.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

About Sealed Air

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.