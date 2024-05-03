PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PNI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.29. 10,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,236. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

