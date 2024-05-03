Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.73 Per Share

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

TSE:TRI traded up C$2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$224.88. 184,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,727. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$159.25 and a twelve month high of C$227.28. The firm has a market cap of C$101.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$211.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$198.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.01.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.52 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 23.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 4.9537409 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total transaction of C$744,562.50. In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total transaction of C$95,392.80. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total value of C$744,562.50. 69.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRI shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$182.56.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

