Insider Buying: Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Director Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) Director Douglas H. Martin bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $14,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,384.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Conn’s Stock Performance

CONN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.70. 72,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $5.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Institutional Trading of Conn’s

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 120,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 128,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 45,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

