Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 178.68% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBPH traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 321,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $28.15.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 67,607 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 121,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 72,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 73,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

