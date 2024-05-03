Barclays Boosts SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $85.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.28% from the company’s current price.

SE has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC boosted their price target on SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.21.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $2.80 on Friday, hitting $66.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,186,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,451. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.11 and a 200 day moving average of $45.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 274.96 and a beta of 1.43. SEA has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $88.39.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SEA will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in SEA by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,384,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,977 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,119,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $708,471,000 after purchasing an additional 542,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $640,219,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its stake in SEA by 13.2% during the third quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,419,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $194,234,000 after purchasing an additional 514,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kora Management LP boosted its stake in SEA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,237,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $171,619,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

