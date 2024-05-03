Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $3,472.91, but opened at $3,700.00. Booking shares last traded at $3,700.00, with a volume of 159,825 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,790.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,461 shares of company stock worth $18,815,825 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 22.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,106,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,577,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 4.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,523.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,395.60. The firm has a market cap of $123.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.