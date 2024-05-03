Joint’s (JYNT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Joint from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

JYNT traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,400. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.63 million, a PE ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.58. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Joint had a positive return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Joint will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Joint by 345.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Joint by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Joint by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Joint by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Joint in the third quarter valued at $179,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

