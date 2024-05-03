Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Given New $372.00 Price Target at Barclays

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $362.00 to $372.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.88.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 5.0 %

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $16.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $353.22. The company had a trading volume of 561,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,987. The firm has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $356.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $342.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.39.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,846,000 after buying an additional 126,517 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 839,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

