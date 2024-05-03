Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Raised to $75.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 30.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BPMC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.50. The stock had a trading volume of 573,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,729. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.42 and its 200-day moving average is $80.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.76. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $110.93.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 203.30% and a negative return on equity of 191.56%. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 11,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $1,000,582.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,017 shares in the company, valued at $14,965,391.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,314,163. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

