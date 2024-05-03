Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,826,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 573,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,801,000 after purchasing an additional 18,034 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.05. 347,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.12. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $241.41 and a fifty-two week high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

