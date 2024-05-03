Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $254,000 in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth about $258,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth about $735,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 24.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In related news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total value of $1,807,023.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total transaction of $1,807,023.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $230,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,502,309.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,826 shares of company stock worth $2,502,133. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $243.74. The company had a trading volume of 14,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,063. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.06 and a 12-month high of $245.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.72.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $174.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.80 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 12.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

