Wayfair (NYSE:W) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.69.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of W stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,272,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,621. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average of $55.05. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $90.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 3.32.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,194,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,665.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,194,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,665.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $175,787.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,808 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,222. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Wayfair by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,042,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,004,000 after purchasing an additional 962,307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,103,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,014,000 after acquiring an additional 273,652 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in Wayfair by 1.8% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 971,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,826,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,374,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Wayfair by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 764,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,169,000 after acquiring an additional 119,873 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Articles

