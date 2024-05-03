Barclays Lowers Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target to $20.00

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday. HSBC downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,711. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $456,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,629 shares of company stock worth $2,046,783 over the last quarter. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.2% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 148.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in Liberty Global by 1.7% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 45.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 18.8% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Global

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.