Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Director Victor L. Lund Sells 1,011 Shares

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Victor L. Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Service Co. International alerts:

On Monday, April 15th, Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of Service Co. International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $532,420.00.

Service Co. International Stock Down 2.7 %

SCI traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.75. 492,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,954. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.31 and a 200 day moving average of $67.10. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $75.97.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Service Co. International

Institutional Trading of Service Co. International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $92,331,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,890,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 430.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,499,000 after acquiring an additional 289,741 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth about $14,350,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2,178.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 234,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,050,000 after acquiring an additional 224,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.