Piper Sandler Trims Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Target Price to $70.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.35.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $5.19 on Friday, reaching $60.01. 7,683,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,776,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day moving average of $61.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,480 shares of company stock worth $8,021,556. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter worth $660,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 507,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,693,000 after acquiring an additional 34,582 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 2,092.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 38,751 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 63,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

