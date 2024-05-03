Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Global Industrial Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Global Industrial in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Global Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIC traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.86. 18,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,804. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.89. Global Industrial has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Global Industrial

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $320.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.50 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIC. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in Global Industrial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Global Industrial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 9.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global Industrial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 69,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Global Industrial

In other news, Vice Chairman Bruce Leeds sold 380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $15,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

Global Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.