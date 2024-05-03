Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Block (NYSE:SQ)

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.42.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $69.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,856,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,067,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.82 and its 200-day moving average is $67.83. Block has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 393.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.57.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Block will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $165,958.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,754 shares in the company, valued at $12,972,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,801 shares of company stock valued at $27,284,175 over the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in Block by 7.2% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 25.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 3.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, CAP Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

