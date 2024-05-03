Cencora (NYSE:COR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cencora updated its FY24 guidance to $13.30-13.50 EPS.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE COR traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.60. 1,136,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,984. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Cencora has a fifty-two week low of $163.37 and a fifty-two week high of $246.75.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total value of $991,639,906.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,277,561 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,000,635.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total value of $991,639,906.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,277,561 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,000,635.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $1,661,363.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,288,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,641,379 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

