Cencora (NYSE:COR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cencora updated its FY24 guidance to $13.30-13.50 EPS.
Cencora Stock Performance
NYSE COR traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.60. 1,136,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,984. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Cencora has a fifty-two week low of $163.37 and a fifty-two week high of $246.75.
Cencora Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cencora
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total value of $991,639,906.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,277,561 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,000,635.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total value of $991,639,906.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,277,561 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,000,635.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $1,661,363.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,288,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,641,379 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Cencora Company Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cencora
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.