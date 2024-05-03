Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.
Shares of PPC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.42. The company had a trading volume of 540,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.77. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $36.76.
In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $1,332,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,565,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.
