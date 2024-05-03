RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

RGC Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGCO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.38. 2,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,237. RGC Resources has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $217.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07.

RGC Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. RGC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In related news, Director Robert B. Johnston purchased 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.78 per share, with a total value of $32,207.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 63,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,233.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,320 shares of company stock worth $43,416. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of RGC Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

