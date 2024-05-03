Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 3rd (AAPL, AC, ACHC, ACLS, ACO.X, ACQ, AEP, AFL, AGCO, AGIO)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2024

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 3rd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $200.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $225.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $158.00 to $164.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $216.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $225.00 to $230.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$31.00 to C$30.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$33.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $84.00 to $70.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $165.00 to $155.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $180.00 to $170.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$39.00.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$49.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$20.00 to C$18.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$24.00 to C$22.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $82.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $142.00 to $137.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $154.00 to $145.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$52.50 to C$51.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $81.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $284.00 to $307.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $332.00 to $328.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $271.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $336.00 to $355.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $128.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $133.00 to $131.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $32.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $148.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $14.00 to $15.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $153.00 to $150.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $29.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $24.00 to $30.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $65.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $21.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$43.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$38.00 to C$40.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$43.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$47.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$53.25 to C$53.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $98.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$62.00 to C$63.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $117.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 910 ($11.43) to GBX 920 ($11.56). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $115.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $104.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $41.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $104.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $75.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $82.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $32.00 to $31.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $24.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $39.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $134.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $115.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $64.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) had its target price lowered by Hovde Group from $57.50 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.00 to $4.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $110.00 to $115.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $107.00 to $110.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $85.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $370.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $384.00 to $400.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $145.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $210.00 to $240.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $303.00 to $319.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $298.00 to $295.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $14.00 to $16.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$112.00 to C$117.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $30.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $40.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $45.00 to $40.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $260.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $295.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $200.00 to $250.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $276.00 to $282.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $230.00 to $240.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $240.00 to $280.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$11.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target increased by Eight Capital from C$11.00 to C$12.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) was given a C$13.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $34.00 to $37.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $67.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $67.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $284.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $240.00 to $252.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $21.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $47.00 to $53.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $45.00 to $52.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $40.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $50.00 to $52.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $14.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $69.00 to $67.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 104 ($1.31) to GBX 100 ($1.26). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) was given a C$30.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $190.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $130.00 to $125.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $200.00 to $190.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $140.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) was given a C$34.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $115.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $115.00 to $110.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$190.00 to C$195.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$150.00 to C$151.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $50.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $55.00 to $45.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $15.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $67.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $70.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $75.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $70.00 to $66.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $70.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $65.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $81.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $135.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $137.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $124.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$55.00 to C$58.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$59.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$43.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target lowered by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $175.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$44.00 to C$46.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) was given a C$13.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $21.50. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $84.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $74.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $77.00 to $87.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $156.00 to $155.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

3i Group (LON:III) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,815 ($35.36) to GBX 3,050 ($38.31). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $128.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $297.00 to $292.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $254.00 to $245.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $275.00 to $250.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $137.00 to $138.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $110.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $102.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $110.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) was given a C$25.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $68.00 to $77.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $53.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$168.00 to C$172.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 700 ($8.79) to GBX 730 ($9.17). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $15.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $32.00 to $34.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $510.00 to $512.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $90.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $82.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $12.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 800 ($10.05) to GBX 790 ($9.92). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$17.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $119.00 to $122.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $52.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $405.00 to $414.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$31.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$33.50 to C$31.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) had its target price trimmed by Roth Mkm from $95.00 to $92.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $59.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $61.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $56.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $34.00 to $33.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$14.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $142.00 to $163.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $135.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $362.00 to $372.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $115.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $95.00 to $120.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) had its target price trimmed by Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $100.00 to $80.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $122.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $52.00 to $60.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $95.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $7.50 to $7.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$47.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $6.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $17.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $17.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.50 to $7.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Orion (NYSE:OEC) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $25.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $38.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from $60.00 to $50.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $37.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $54.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target lowered by CIBC from $44.00 to $38.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $55.00 to $48.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $42.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $8.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $125.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $54.00 to $45.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $194.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $166.00 to $178.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $29.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $22.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $625.00 to $618.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $490.00 to $550.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $602.00 to $611.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 740 ($9.30) to GBX 710 ($8.92). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$36.00 to C$37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$38.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$36.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$37.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $64.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target lowered by Macquarie from $4.50 to $2.53. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.75 to $3.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $7.50 to $6.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $7.00 to $5.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $5.00 to $3.50. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $287.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $117.00 to $105.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $61.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $8.00 to $8.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $48.00 to $47.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $19.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $85.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $39.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $108.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $100.00 to $110.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $102.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $74.00 to $81.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SIG (LON:SHI) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,300 ($41.45) to GBX 3,200 ($40.20). The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,100 ($51.50) to GBX 4,200 ($52.76). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $47.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $26.00 to $25.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Smiths News (LON:SNWS) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 60 ($0.75) to GBX 65 ($0.82). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $76.00 to $43.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $50.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $74.00 to $46.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $49.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $134.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 750 ($9.42) to GBX 800 ($10.05). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $2.50 to $1.85. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $9.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $46.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$92.00 to C$84.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $240.00 to $219.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $150.00 to $165.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$145.00 to C$140.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$137.00 to C$132.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$137.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$135.00 to C$132.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$130.00 to C$128.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$133.00 to C$125.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $36.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $34.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$217.00 to C$219.00.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$225.00 to C$230.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $152.00 to $156.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $149.00 to $156.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $159.00 to $164.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $22.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $203.00 to $233.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $145.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target raised by Stephens from $150.00 to $164.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $178.00 to $182.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $170.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $138.00 to $160.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $170.00 to $181.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $13.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $8.00 to $6.50. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $218.00 to $240.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $20.50 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $22.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $13.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $269.00 to $272.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $10.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $61.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $63.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $190.00 to $200.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $176.00 to $172.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$32.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 550 ($6.91) to GBX 595 ($7.47). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $63.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $88.00 to $86.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $0.80 to $1.10. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Solitario Resources (NYSEMKT:XPL) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $0.80 to $1.10. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $33.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $41.00 to $38.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $157.00 to $162.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $142.00 to $147.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $151.00 to $155.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $110.00 to $135.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $137.00 to $130.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.