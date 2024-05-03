Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 3rd (AAPL, AC, ACHC, ACLS, ACO.X, ACQ, AEP, AFL, AGCO, AGIO)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 3rd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $200.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $225.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $158.00 to $164.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $216.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $225.00 to $230.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$31.00 to C$30.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$33.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $84.00 to $70.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $165.00 to $155.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $180.00 to $170.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$39.00.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$49.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$20.00 to C$18.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$24.00 to C$22.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $82.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $142.00 to $137.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $154.00 to $145.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$52.50 to C$51.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $81.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $284.00 to $307.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $332.00 to $328.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $271.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $336.00 to $355.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $128.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $133.00 to $131.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $32.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $148.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $14.00 to $15.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $153.00 to $150.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $29.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $24.00 to $30.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $65.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $21.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$43.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$38.00 to C$40.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$43.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$47.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$53.25 to C$53.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $98.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$62.00 to C$63.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $117.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 910 ($11.43) to GBX 920 ($11.56). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $115.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $104.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $41.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $104.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $75.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $82.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $32.00 to $31.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $24.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $39.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $134.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $115.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $64.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) had its target price lowered by Hovde Group from $57.50 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.00 to $4.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $110.00 to $115.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $107.00 to $110.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $85.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $370.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $384.00 to $400.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $145.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $210.00 to $240.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $303.00 to $319.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $298.00 to $295.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $14.00 to $16.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$112.00 to C$117.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $30.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $40.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $45.00 to $40.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $260.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $295.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $200.00 to $250.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $276.00 to $282.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $230.00 to $240.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $240.00 to $280.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$11.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target increased by Eight Capital from C$11.00 to C$12.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) was given a C$13.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $34.00 to $37.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $67.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $67.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $284.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $240.00 to $252.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $21.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $47.00 to $53.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $45.00 to $52.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $40.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $50.00 to $52.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $14.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $69.00 to $67.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 104 ($1.31) to GBX 100 ($1.26). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) was given a C$30.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $190.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $130.00 to $125.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $200.00 to $190.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $140.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) was given a C$34.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $115.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $115.00 to $110.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$190.00 to C$195.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$150.00 to C$151.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $50.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $55.00 to $45.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $15.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $67.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $70.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $75.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $70.00 to $66.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $70.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $65.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $81.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $135.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $137.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $124.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$55.00 to C$58.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$59.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$43.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target lowered by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $175.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$44.00 to C$46.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) was given a C$13.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $21.50. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $84.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $74.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $77.00 to $87.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $156.00 to $155.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

3i Group (LON:III) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,815 ($35.36) to GBX 3,050 ($38.31). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $128.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $297.00 to $292.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $254.00 to $245.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $275.00 to $250.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $137.00 to $138.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $110.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $102.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $110.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) was given a C$25.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $68.00 to $77.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $53.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$168.00 to C$172.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 700 ($8.79) to GBX 730 ($9.17). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $15.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $32.00 to $34.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $510.00 to $512.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $90.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $82.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $12.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 800 ($10.05) to GBX 790 ($9.92). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$17.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $119.00 to $122.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $52.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $405.00 to $414.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$31.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$33.50 to C$31.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) had its target price trimmed by Roth Mkm from $95.00 to $92.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $59.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $61.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $56.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $34.00 to $33.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$14.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $142.00 to $163.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $135.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $362.00 to $372.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $115.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $95.00 to $120.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) had its target price trimmed by Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $100.00 to $80.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $122.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $52.00 to $60.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $95.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $7.50 to $7.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$47.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $6.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $17.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $17.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.50 to $7.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Orion (NYSE:OEC) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $25.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $38.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from $60.00 to $50.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $37.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $54.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target lowered by CIBC from $44.00 to $38.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $55.00 to $48.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $42.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $8.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $125.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $54.00 to $45.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $194.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $166.00 to $178.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $29.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $22.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $625.00 to $618.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $490.00 to $550.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $602.00 to $611.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 740 ($9.30) to GBX 710 ($8.92). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$36.00 to C$37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$38.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$36.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$37.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $64.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target lowered by Macquarie from $4.50 to $2.53. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.75 to $3.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $7.50 to $6.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $7.00 to $5.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $5.00 to $3.50. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $287.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $117.00 to $105.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $61.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $8.00 to $8.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $48.00 to $47.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $19.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $85.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $39.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $108.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $100.00 to $110.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $102.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $74.00 to $81.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SIG (LON:SHI) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,300 ($41.45) to GBX 3,200 ($40.20). The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,100 ($51.50) to GBX 4,200 ($52.76). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $47.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $26.00 to $25.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Smiths News (LON:SNWS) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 60 ($0.75) to GBX 65 ($0.82). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $76.00 to $43.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $50.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $74.00 to $46.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $49.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $134.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 750 ($9.42) to GBX 800 ($10.05). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $2.50 to $1.85. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $9.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $46.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$92.00 to C$84.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $240.00 to $219.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $150.00 to $165.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$145.00 to C$140.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$137.00 to C$132.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$137.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$135.00 to C$132.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$130.00 to C$128.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$133.00 to C$125.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $36.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $34.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$217.00 to C$219.00.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$225.00 to C$230.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $152.00 to $156.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $149.00 to $156.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $159.00 to $164.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $22.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $203.00 to $233.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $145.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target raised by Stephens from $150.00 to $164.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $178.00 to $182.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $170.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $138.00 to $160.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $170.00 to $181.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $13.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $8.00 to $6.50. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $218.00 to $240.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $20.50 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $22.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $13.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $269.00 to $272.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $10.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $61.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $63.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $190.00 to $200.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $176.00 to $172.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$32.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 550 ($6.91) to GBX 595 ($7.47). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $63.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $88.00 to $86.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $0.80 to $1.10. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Solitario Resources (NYSEMKT:XPL) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $0.80 to $1.10. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $33.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $41.00 to $38.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $157.00 to $162.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $142.00 to $147.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $151.00 to $155.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $110.00 to $135.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $137.00 to $130.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.