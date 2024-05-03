Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTEN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,606,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,585,588. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.41. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTEN. Benchmark cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Patterson-UTI Energy

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $2,204,254.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,473,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,011,093.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.