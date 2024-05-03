Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 8.38%.
Socket Mobile Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of SCKT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. 5,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,034. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.79. Socket Mobile has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.60.
Socket Mobile Company Profile
