Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 8.38%.

Socket Mobile Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCKT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. 5,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,034. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.79. Socket Mobile has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.60.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are used in mobile applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

