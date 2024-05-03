Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.700-4.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Kontoor Brands also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.850-0.850 EPS.

KTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones cut Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.20.

NYSE KTB traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,327. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $69.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 76.30% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

