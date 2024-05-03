MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $815.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MYR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG traded down $8.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.88. The stock had a trading volume of 150,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,256. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $110.87 and a 12-month high of $181.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.55.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on MYR Group from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

About MYR Group

(Get Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.