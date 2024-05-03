ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.600-6.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ICF International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.81. 30,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,655. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.76. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ICF International has a 12-month low of $108.58 and a 12-month high of $158.00.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.33. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $494.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ICF International will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICF International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.75.

Insider Transactions at ICF International

In other ICF International news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $372,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,938.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading

