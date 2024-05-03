Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Issues Earnings Results

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPXGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $113.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of NWPX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.57. 30,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,662. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $323.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.97. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWPX. StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Northwest Pipe from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

