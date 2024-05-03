Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the iPhone maker on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Apple has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Apple has a payout ratio of 13.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Apple to earn $7.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Apple Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of Apple stock traded up $11.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.69. The stock had a trading volume of 63,254,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,786,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 target price (up previously from $189.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $9,262,139.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at $18,768,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $9,262,139.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at $18,768,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 366,271 shares of company stock worth $63,653,887. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

