LGT Group Foundation Has $11.01 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,835 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of T traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.80. 16,695,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,017,699. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $120.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

