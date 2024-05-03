Scotiabank Increases GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$60.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL ENVIRON-TS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.67.

