LGT Group Foundation Has $6.01 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM traded up $5.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.61. 9,887,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,499,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $82.53 and a one year high of $158.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSM. TD Cowen upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

