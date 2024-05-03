LGT Group Foundation Reduces Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,879 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $8,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,043,000 after purchasing an additional 60,920 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 103,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.91. 1,117,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,415,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.78, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.18. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $58.46.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. Pure Storage’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,461.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at $20,389,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,012,461.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at $20,389,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $7,863,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,349,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 286,581 shares of company stock worth $15,266,704. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSTG. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

