LGT Group Foundation Buys 25,581 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 321,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $66,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 32,163 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 100,482 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,045,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,282,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,926,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,952,123. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.74. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $163.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

