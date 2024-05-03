Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,483 Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Power Integrations by 5.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 47,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.64. The company had a trading volume of 135,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,635. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.54 and its 200-day moving average is $74.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $89.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $31,716.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,412,747.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $31,716.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,412,747.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $672,309.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,883,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,262. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

