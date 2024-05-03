LGT Group Foundation Has $5.55 Million Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,729 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,480,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $851,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,195 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth $10,511,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,530,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,057,000 after acquiring an additional 661,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,747,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,939,000 after buying an additional 353,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.7 %

DB traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $16.47. 1,333,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,932. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DB. Erste Group Bank upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

