LGT Group Foundation Purchases 18,442 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,442 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Up 1.6 %

CSGP traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $91.16. The company had a trading volume of 554,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.84.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.46.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

