LGT Group Foundation Raises Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 58,829.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,281 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in United Rentals by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 362,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,001,000 after purchasing an additional 169,586 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in United Rentals by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,974,000 after purchasing an additional 149,838 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,634,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in United Rentals by 12.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 638,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,061,000 after buying an additional 72,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $4.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $669.06. 230,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $732.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $683.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $585.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $600.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on URI

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.