Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.620-2.870 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.250-3.540 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.09.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.40. 3,738,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,283,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

