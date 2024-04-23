Socha Financial Group LLC Has $35.95 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Socha Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 17.2% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Socha Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $35,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $6.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $425.07. 44,085,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,010,473. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $309.89 and a 52 week high of $449.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.02.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

