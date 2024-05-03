Kellanova (NYSE:K) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.550-3.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Kellanova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.27.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kellanova

Kellanova Trading Down 1.3 %

K stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,268,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,934. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $71.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.52.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $4,175,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,620,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,128,173.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 933,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,891,044 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.