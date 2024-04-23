GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

MUB traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,935,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,497. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.41 and a 200-day moving average of $106.40.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

