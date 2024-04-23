Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,157.9% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 655.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.76. The stock had a trading volume of 366,528 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.76 and its 200 day moving average is $95.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.