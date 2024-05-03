Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 5,268.44% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2200.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shattuck Labs Stock Performance

Shares of STTK stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. 255,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,197. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. The company has a market cap of $512.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.98. Shattuck Labs has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $11.62.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Shattuck Labs news, insider Stephen Stout sold 16,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $168,522.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,437 shares in the company, valued at $783,821.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on STTK shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Shattuck Labs

About Shattuck Labs

(Get Free Report)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.