AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60, Briefing.com reports. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE AMK traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $33.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,267. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $37.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

