Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEY. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PEY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,487. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.0701 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

