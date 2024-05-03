BMO Capital Markets Cuts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $70.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.68.

Get Fortinet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT traded down $6.32 on Friday, reaching $58.88. The company had a trading volume of 15,894,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.71 and its 200 day moving average is $61.90.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,480 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,556 over the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $569,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $190,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 124.4% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 22,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $208,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.