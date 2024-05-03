Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.21 EPS

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($1.21), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.76 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.38%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MSGS traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $184.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,483. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.43. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $164.79 and a fifty-two week high of $215.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Insider Activity at Madison Square Garden Sports

In related news, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 8,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,566,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,156,736.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 8,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,566,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,156,736.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $180,100.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,420.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,176 shares of company stock worth $8,661,793. 22.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.